Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.01 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of Proto Labs worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $151.58 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.16.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

