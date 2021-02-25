Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,179 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

CRSP opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

