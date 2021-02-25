Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,983 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

