Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,054 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

