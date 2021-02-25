Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $180,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,846,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

