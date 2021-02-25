Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,492 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

