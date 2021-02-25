Blair William & Co. IL Sells 20,062 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866,817 shares of company stock worth $105,901,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

