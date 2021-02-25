Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,452 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $686.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

