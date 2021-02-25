Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 277.98 ($3.63), with a volume of 142784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £210.10 million and a P/E ratio of 206.15.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

