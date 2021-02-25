BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $23,730.64 and approximately $33.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006373 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,605,644 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.