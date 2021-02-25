Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $2.55 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $154,195.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,539,182 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

