Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00054699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00733894 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00036997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041749 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.