Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 185,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

