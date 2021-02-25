Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 185,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

