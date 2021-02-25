Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 144,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

