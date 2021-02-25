Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

BLMN traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $11,331,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

