Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 5.5%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 2,652,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,360,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $8,131,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

