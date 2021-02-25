Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches Market Cap of $117.82 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $117.82 million and $210,826.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00497650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

