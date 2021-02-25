bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.68) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of BLUE opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

