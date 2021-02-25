bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 8.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.12. 8,296,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 2,336,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

