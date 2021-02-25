Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($4.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.86. 5,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

