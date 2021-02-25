Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $95.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $10,865,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 740,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

