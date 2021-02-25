B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS: BMRRY):

2/22/2021 – B&M European Value Retail was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2021 – B&M European Value Retail was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.

2/17/2021 – B&M European Value Retail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/10/2021 – B&M European Value Retail had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/2/2021 – B&M European Value Retail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

1/28/2021 – B&M European Value Retail had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2021 – B&M European Value Retail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,590. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.5021 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

