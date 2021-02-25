BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $168.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.01. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,478. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after buying an additional 112,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

