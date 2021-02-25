BMO Capital Markets Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

TSE:AIF traded up C$6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.88. 390,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.34. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$33.41 and a 12-month high of C$61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

