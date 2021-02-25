BMO Capital Markets Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$120.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The stock has a market cap of C$157.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.