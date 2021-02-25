BMO Capital Markets Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$120.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.09.
TSE:RY traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The stock has a market cap of C$157.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.39.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
