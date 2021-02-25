BMO Capital Markets Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $237.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square stock traded down $12.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.05. The stock had a trading volume of 402,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,540. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

