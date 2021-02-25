BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.50

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,301. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

