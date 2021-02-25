BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.93). 1,694,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,248,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.90 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.54.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -1.43%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.