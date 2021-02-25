BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) Shares Up 0%

BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.59. 2,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.50% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

