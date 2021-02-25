BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

