Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 0.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04). Approximately 963,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,111,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.47. The stock has a market cap of £448.74 million and a P/E ratio of 156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12.

About Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.