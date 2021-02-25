Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

