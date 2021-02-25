BOLT Price Tops $0.0073 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $182,056.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

