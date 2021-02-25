Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,181 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

