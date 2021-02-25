Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Trading 192% Higher

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX)’s share price traded up 192% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 12,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 8,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Bontex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

