Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,345.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $200.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,061.07.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $170.30 on Thursday, hitting $2,273.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,954.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

