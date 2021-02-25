Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $2,261.47 and last traded at $2,273.20. Approximately 751,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 396,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,443.50.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,061.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,954.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

