Booking’s (BKNG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,550.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,450.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,345.00 target price (up previously from $1,709.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,028.73.

BKNG stock opened at $2,445.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,954.56. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

