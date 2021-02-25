BOOM Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $5,626.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,210,329 coins and its circulating supply is 782,179,596 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.