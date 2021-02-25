BoostCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5,822.60 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $5,822.60 and approximately $49.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

BoostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

