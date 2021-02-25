Boosted Finance Market Cap Tops $3.22 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 51.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.22 million and $646,185.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $53.84 or 0.00115211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00483559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00064681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00455136 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.