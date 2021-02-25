Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.15 and last traded at $60.71. Approximately 843,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 719,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,557,222. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.