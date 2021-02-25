Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

BAH remained flat at $$78.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 64,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

