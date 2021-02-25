Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Lowered to $90.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.
BAH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,869. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $39,452,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
