Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Lowered to $90.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,869. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $39,452,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.