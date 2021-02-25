Booz Allen Hamilton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 474 call options.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.