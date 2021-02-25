Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 119,967 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £6.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

