BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

