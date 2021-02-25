BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.38% from the stock’s current price.
BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.
Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 18,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.
In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
