BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.38% from the stock’s current price.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 18,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

