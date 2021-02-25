BoringDAO (BOR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.19 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $6.19 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for $468.28 or 0.00974649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00505174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00082261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00477821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073583 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,590 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

